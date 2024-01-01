Estimating The Fair Value Of Heineken Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:HEIM)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Heineken Malaysia Berhad fair value estimate is RM26.44

With RM24.14 share price, Heineken Malaysia Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for HEIM is RM29.11, which is 10% above our fair value estimate

Does the January share price for Heineken Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:HEIM) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM418.0m RM441.0m RM460.9m RM480.4m RM499.7m RM519.1m RM538.7m RM558.7m RM579.2m RM600.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 4.52% Est @ 4.23% Est @ 4.02% Est @ 3.88% Est @ 3.78% Est @ 3.71% Est @ 3.66% Est @ 3.63% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM383 RM371 RM356 RM340 RM325 RM309 RM295 RM280 RM267 RM253

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM3.2b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM600m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM11b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM11b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM4.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM8.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM24.1, the company appears about fair value at a 8.7% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

KLSE:HEIM Discounted Cash Flow January 1st 2024

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Heineken Malaysia Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Heineken Malaysia Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 4 years.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Heineken Malaysia Berhad, we've put together three fundamental items you should look at:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Heineken Malaysia Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant. Future Earnings: How does HEIM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

