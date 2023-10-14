Estimating The Fair Value Of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)
Key Insights
Hilton Worldwide Holdings' estimated fair value is US$181 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
With US$150 share price, Hilton Worldwide Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value
Analyst price target for HLT is US$164 which is 9.1% below our fair value estimate
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
What's The Estimated Valuation?
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$1.92b
US$2.03b
US$2.47b
US$2.72b
US$2.91b
US$3.07b
US$3.21b
US$3.33b
US$3.43b
US$3.54b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x3
Analyst x2
Analyst x1
Analyst x1
Est @ 6.84%
Est @ 5.44%
Est @ 4.45%
Est @ 3.76%
Est @ 3.28%
Est @ 2.94%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0%
US$1.8k
US$1.7k
US$2.0k
US$2.0k
US$2.0k
US$1.9k
US$1.9k
US$1.8k
US$1.7k
US$1.6k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$18b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.5b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.0%– 2.2%) = US$62b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$62b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= US$29b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$47b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$150, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hilton Worldwide Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.164. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings
Strength
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Weakness
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Hospitality market.
Opportunity
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
Threat
Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Next Steps:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Hilton Worldwide Holdings, there are three fundamental items you should further research:
Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hilton Worldwide Holdings you should know about.
Future Earnings: How does HLT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.
