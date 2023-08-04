Estimating The Fair Value Of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is US$149 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$151 share price, Hilton Worldwide Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 8.2% lower than Hilton Worldwide Holdings' analyst price target of US$162

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.92b US$2.03b US$2.47b US$2.72b US$2.91b US$3.07b US$3.20b US$3.32b US$3.43b US$3.53b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.83% Est @ 5.41% Est @ 4.42% Est @ 3.73% Est @ 3.24% Est @ 2.90% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1% US$1.8k US$1.7k US$1.9k US$1.9k US$1.9k US$1.8k US$1.7k US$1.7k US$1.6k US$1.5k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$17b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.5b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.1%– 2.1%) = US$51b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$51b÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= US$22b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$39b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$151, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hilton Worldwide Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.179. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Hospitality market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Hilton Worldwide Holdings, there are three additional elements you should further examine:

Risks: As an example, we've found 3 warning signs for Hilton Worldwide Holdings that you need to consider before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for HLT's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.