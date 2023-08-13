Estimating The Fair Value Of HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT)

Key Insights

HiTech Group Australia's estimated fair value is AU$2.15 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With AU$2.15 share price, HiTech Group Australia appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 22% suggests HiTech Group Australia's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for HiTech Group Australia

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

Story continues

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$5.37m AU$4.95m AU$4.72m AU$4.59m AU$4.52m AU$4.51m AU$4.53m AU$4.57m AU$4.62m AU$4.69m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -11.90% Est @ -7.73% Est @ -4.81% Est @ -2.76% Est @ -1.33% Est @ -0.33% Est @ 0.37% Est @ 0.86% Est @ 1.21% Est @ 1.45% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% AU$5.0 AU$4.4 AU$3.9 AU$3.6 AU$3.3 AU$3.1 AU$2.9 AU$2.8 AU$2.6 AU$2.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$34m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$4.7m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.5%– 2.0%) = AU$107m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$107m÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= AU$57m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$91m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$2.2, the company appears about fair value at a 0.09% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at HiTech Group Australia as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.898. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for HiTech Group Australia

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine HIT's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for HIT.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For HiTech Group Australia, we've put together three further elements you should further examine:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with HiTech Group Australia , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.