Estimating The Fair Value Of The Hour Glass Limited (SGX:AGS)

Hour Glass' estimated fair value is S$1.56 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Hour Glass' S$1.69 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

When compared to theindustry average discount of -13%, Hour Glass' competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of The Hour Glass Limited (SGX:AGS) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$77.5m S$68.9m S$63.9m S$61.1m S$59.6m S$58.9m S$58.8m S$59.1m S$59.6m S$60.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -16.77% Est @ -11.13% Est @ -7.19% Est @ -4.42% Est @ -2.49% Est @ -1.14% Est @ -0.19% Est @ 0.47% Est @ 0.94% Est @ 1.26% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% S$72.3 S$59.9 S$51.8 S$46.1 S$41.9 S$38.6 S$36.0 S$33.7 S$31.7 S$29.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$442m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$60m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.3%– 2.0%) = S$1.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$1.2b÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= S$580m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$1.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$1.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hour Glass as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.052. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.