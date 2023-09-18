Estimating The Fair Value Of Icon Offshore Berhad (KLSE:ICON)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Icon Offshore Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.13

Icon Offshore Berhad's RM0.12 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average premium for Icon Offshore Berhad's competitorsis currently 236%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Icon Offshore Berhad (KLSE:ICON) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM51.9m RM56.2m RM55.1m RM55.0m RM55.4m RM56.4m RM57.6m RM59.2m RM60.9m RM62.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.91% Est @ -0.27% Est @ 0.87% Est @ 1.68% Est @ 2.24% Est @ 2.63% Est @ 2.91% Est @ 3.10% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 17% RM44.3 RM40.9 RM34.2 RM29.1 RM25.1 RM21.8 RM19.0 RM16.6 RM14.6 RM12.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM258m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 17%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM63m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (17%– 3.6%) = RM476m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM476m÷ ( 1 + 17%)10= RM98m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM356m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.1, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Icon Offshore Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 17%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Icon Offshore Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for ICON.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Icon Offshore Berhad, we've compiled three additional items you should further examine:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Icon Offshore Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant. Future Earnings: How does ICON's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.