Estimating The Fair Value Of Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Innoprise Plantations Berhad is RM1.53 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM1.31 suggests Innoprise Plantations Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Innoprise Plantations Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 64% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM49.9m RM47.6m RM46.6m RM46.4m RM46.7m RM47.4m RM48.5m RM49.7m RM51.2m RM52.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -8.13% Est @ -4.62% Est @ -2.17% Est @ -0.45% Est @ 0.75% Est @ 1.59% Est @ 2.18% Est @ 2.59% Est @ 2.88% Est @ 3.08% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM45.8 RM40.1 RM35.9 RM32.8 RM30.3 RM28.3 RM26.5 RM24.9 RM23.5 RM22.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM310m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM53m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM1.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.0b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM423m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM733m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.3, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Innoprise Plantations Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Innoprise Plantations Berhad

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine INNO's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Innoprise Plantations Berhad, we've put together three relevant factors you should explore:

