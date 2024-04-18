Estimating The Fair Value Of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

Key Insights

Integer Holdings' estimated fair value is US$101 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$119 suggests Integer Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

The US$125 analyst price target for ITGR is 23% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$124.8m US$141.4m US$153.7m US$164.2m US$173.1m US$180.9m US$187.8m US$194.2m US$200.1m US$205.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.72% Est @ 6.79% Est @ 5.44% Est @ 4.50% Est @ 3.83% Est @ 3.37% Est @ 3.05% Est @ 2.82% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% US$117 US$123 US$125 US$125 US$123 US$120 US$116 US$112 US$108 US$104

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.2b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$206m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.3%) = US$4.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$4.4b÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= US$2.2b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$3.4b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$119, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Integer Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.042. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Integer Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Integer Holdings, we've put together three relevant items you should further research:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Integer Holdings . Future Earnings: How does ITGR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

