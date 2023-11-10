Estimating The Fair Value Of Ireka Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IREKA)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Ireka Corporation Berhad is RM0.57 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.48 suggests Ireka Corporation Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average premium for Ireka Corporation Berhad's competitorsis currently 1,889%

Does the November share price for Ireka Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IREKA) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM10.9m RM11.8m RM12.5m RM13.2m RM13.9m RM14.5m RM15.1m RM15.7m RM16.3m RM17.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 9.45% Est @ 7.68% Est @ 6.44% Est @ 5.57% Est @ 4.97% Est @ 4.54% Est @ 4.24% Est @ 4.04% Est @ 3.89% Est @ 3.79% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 13% RM9.7 RM9.2 RM8.7 RM8.2 RM7.6 RM7.0 RM6.5 RM6.0 RM5.5 RM5.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM74m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM17m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (13%– 3.6%) = RM189m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM189m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= RM57m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM130m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.5, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ireka Corporation Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.359. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Ireka Corporation Berhad, there are three essential aspects you should explore:

