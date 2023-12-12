Estimating The Fair Value Of Jaycorp Berhad (KLSE:JAYCORP)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Jaycorp Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.91

With RM0.76 share price, Jaycorp Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Jaycorp Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 116% on average

Does the December share price for Jaycorp Berhad (KLSE:JAYCORP) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM28.4m RM21.9m RM22.9m RM22.8m RM23.0m RM23.4m RM23.9m RM24.5m RM25.2m RM26.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.34% Est @ 0.83% Est @ 1.64% Est @ 2.21% Est @ 2.62% Est @ 2.90% Est @ 3.09% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM25.4 RM17.5 RM16.4 RM14.6 RM13.1 RM11.9 RM10.9 RM10.0 RM9.2 RM8.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM138m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM26m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM324m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM324m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM106m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM243m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.8, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Jaycorp Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.218. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Jaycorp Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for JAYCORP.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Jaycorp Berhad, we've put together three pertinent items you should consider:

