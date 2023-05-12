Estimating The Fair Value Of Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Johns Lyng Group fair value estimate is AU$7.28

Current share price of AU$6.77 suggests Johns Lyng Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 11% lower than Johns Lyng Group's analyst price target of AU$8.19

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Johns Lyng Group Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$76.3m AU$74.7m AU$83.7m AU$100.9m AU$112.8m AU$121.6m AU$128.9m AU$135.1m AU$140.4m AU$145.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.76% Est @ 6.02% Est @ 4.80% Est @ 3.95% Est @ 3.35% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8% AU$70.8 AU$64.2 AU$66.7 AU$74.7 AU$77.4 AU$77.4 AU$76.1 AU$74.0 AU$71.3 AU$68.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$721m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$145m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.8%– 2.0%) = AU$2.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$2.5b÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= AU$1.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$1.9b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$6.8, the company appears about fair value at a 7.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Johns Lyng Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.987. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Johns Lyng Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Construction market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Australian market.

