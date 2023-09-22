Estimating The Fair Value Of Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. (AMS:HEIJM)

Key Insights

Koninklijke Heijmans' estimated fair value is €11.85 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Koninklijke Heijmans' €10.76 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Koninklijke Heijmans' peers are currently trading at a premium of 22% on average

Does the September share price for Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. (AMS:HEIJM) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €32.5m €25.1m €21.1m €18.8m €17.4m €16.5m €16.0m €15.6m €15.4m €15.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -32.89% Est @ -22.86% Est @ -15.85% Est @ -10.93% Est @ -7.49% Est @ -5.09% Est @ -3.40% Est @ -2.22% Est @ -1.40% Est @ -0.82% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% €30.6 €22.2 €17.6 €14.7 €12.8 €11.4 €10.4 €9.6 €8.9 €8.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €146m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €15m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (6.3%– 0.5%) = €266m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €266m÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= €144m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €291m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €10.8, the company appears about fair value at a 9.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Koninklijke Heijmans as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.154. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Koninklijke Heijmans

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Dutch market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for HEIJM.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Koninklijke Heijmans, we've put together three relevant items you should consider:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Koninklijke Heijmans you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does HEIJM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

