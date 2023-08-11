Estimating The Fair Value Of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (VTX:KNIN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Kuehne + Nagel International fair value estimate is CHF319

Current share price of CHF276 suggests Kuehne + Nagel International is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 27% higher than Kuehne + Nagel International's analyst price target of CHF250

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (VTX:KNIN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF1.60b CHF1.56b CHF1.71b CHF1.74b CHF1.76b CHF1.77b CHF1.78b CHF1.79b CHF1.79b CHF1.80b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 1.11% Est @ 0.78% Est @ 0.55% Est @ 0.39% Est @ 0.27% Est @ 0.19% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.6% CHF1.5k CHF1.4k CHF1.5k CHF1.4k CHF1.4k CHF1.3k CHF1.3k CHF1.2k CHF1.2k CHF1.1k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF14b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.01%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 4.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF1.8b× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (4.6%– 0.01%) = CHF39b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF39b÷ ( 1 + 4.6%)10= CHF25b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF38b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF276, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kuehne + Nagel International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.927. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kuehne + Nagel International

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

