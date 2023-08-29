Estimating The Fair Value Of Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad is RM0.83 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM0.71 share price, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for KPS is RM0.62 which is 25% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM87.1m RM71.9m RM63.8m RM59.5m RM57.3m RM56.5m RM56.5m RM57.1m RM58.1m RM59.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -26.49% Est @ -17.48% Est @ -11.17% Est @ -6.75% Est @ -3.66% Est @ -1.50% Est @ 0.02% Est @ 1.08% Est @ 1.82% Est @ 2.34% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 16% RM75.4 RM53.8 RM41.4 RM33.4 RM27.8 RM23.7 RM20.5 RM18.0 RM15.8 RM14.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM324m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 16%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM59m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (16%– 3.6%) = RM514m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM514m÷ ( 1 + 16%)10= RM121m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM445m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.7, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 16%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.758. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 2 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad, there are three further items you should explore:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Future Earnings: How does KPS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.