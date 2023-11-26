Estimating The Fair Value Of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Louisiana-Pacific fair value estimate is US$73.59

With US$61.46 share price, Louisiana-Pacific appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for LPX is US$68.33 which is 7.1% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$136.9m US$296.7m US$373.0m US$383.0m US$392.1m US$401.2m US$410.4m US$419.7m US$429.2m US$438.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.37% Est @ 2.33% Est @ 2.29% Est @ 2.27% Est @ 2.26% Est @ 2.25% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% US$126 US$251 US$291 US$275 US$259 US$244 US$229 US$216 US$203 US$191

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$2.3b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$439m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.7%– 2.2%) = US$6.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$6.9b÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= US$3.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$5.3b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$61.5, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Louisiana-Pacific as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.291. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Louisiana-Pacific

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Forestry market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Louisiana-Pacific, we've put together three further elements you should explore:

