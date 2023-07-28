Estimating The Fair Value Of Luxchem Corporation Berhad (KLSE:LUXCHEM)

Key Insights

Luxchem Corporation Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.45 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Luxchem Corporation Berhad's RM0.48 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Luxchem Corporation Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -5,511%

How far off is Luxchem Corporation Berhad (KLSE:LUXCHEM) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Luxchem Corporation Berhad Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM58.3m RM53.1m RM50.4m RM49.1m RM48.7m RM49.0m RM49.7m RM50.7m RM52.0m RM53.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -14.31% Est @ -8.94% Est @ -5.19% Est @ -2.56% Est @ -0.72% Est @ 0.57% Est @ 1.47% Est @ 2.10% Est @ 2.54% Est @ 2.85% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM51.9 RM42.1 RM35.5 RM30.8 RM27.2 RM24.4 RM22.0 RM20.0 RM18.3 RM16.7

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM289m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM54m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM632m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM632m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM198m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM487m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Luxchem Corporation Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.094. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Luxchem Corporation Berhad, there are three further items you should further examine:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Luxchem Corporation Berhad that you should be aware of. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

