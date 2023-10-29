Estimating The Fair Value Of Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T)

Key Insights

Mach7 Technologies' estimated fair value is AU$0.77 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With AU$0.65 share price, Mach7 Technologies appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The AU$1.33 analyst price target for M7T is 72% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Mach7 Technologies Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$4.70m AU$7.80m AU$8.40m AU$8.85m AU$9.24m AU$9.58m AU$9.88m AU$10.2m AU$10.4m AU$10.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.38% Est @ 4.37% Est @ 3.66% Est @ 3.16% Est @ 2.82% Est @ 2.58% Est @ 2.41% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% AU$4.4 AU$6.9 AU$6.9 AU$6.8 AU$6.7 AU$6.5 AU$6.3 AU$6.1 AU$5.9 AU$5.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$62m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$11m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.6%– 2.0%) = AU$236m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$236m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= AU$124m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$186m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.7, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mach7 Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.923. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Mach7 Technologies, we've put together three relevant items you should consider:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Mach7 Technologies , and understanding this should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does M7T's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

