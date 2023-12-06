Estimating The Fair Value Of Majuperak Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MJPERAK)

Key Insights

Majuperak Holdings Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.33 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.30 suggests Majuperak Holdings Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Peers of Majuperak Holdings Berhad are currently trading on average at a 2,364% premium

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Majuperak Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MJPERAK) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM15.4m RM11.5m RM9.55m RM8.53m RM7.99m RM7.71m RM7.61m RM7.62m RM7.71m RM7.85m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -37.94% Est @ -25.49% Est @ -16.78% Est @ -10.68% Est @ -6.41% Est @ -3.42% Est @ -1.33% Est @ 0.13% Est @ 1.16% Est @ 1.88% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM13.9 RM9.3 RM7.0 RM5.6 RM4.7 RM4.1 RM3.6 RM3.3 RM3.0 RM2.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM57m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM7.9m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM107m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM107m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM37m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM94m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 9.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Majuperak Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.115. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Majuperak Holdings Berhad, there are three pertinent items you should consider:

