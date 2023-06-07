Estimating The Fair Value Of Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MRCB)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.28

Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad's RM0.30 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The RM0.37 analyst price target for MRCB is 31% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MRCB) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM195.8m RM212.8m RM215.2m RM219.1m RM224.2m RM230.2m RM237.0m RM244.5m RM252.5m RM261.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.79% Est @ 2.33% Est @ 2.70% Est @ 2.96% Est @ 3.14% Est @ 3.27% Est @ 3.36% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 19% RM164 RM150 RM127 RM109 RM93.5 RM80.7 RM69.7 RM60.4 RM52.4 RM45.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM953m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 19%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM261m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (19%– 3.6%) = RM1.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.7b÷ ( 1 + 19%)10= RM303m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM1.3b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 19%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.939. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by .

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Construction market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Annual revenue is expected to decline over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad, there are three pertinent elements you should assess:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does MRCB's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice.

