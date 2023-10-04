Estimating The Fair Value Of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, MasterCraft Boat Holdings fair value estimate is US$22.68

MasterCraft Boat Holdings' US$22.40 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 13% lower than MasterCraft Boat Holdings' analyst price target of US$26.00

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$29.6m US$36.4m US$31.3m US$28.4m US$26.8m US$25.9m US$25.5m US$25.3m US$25.4m US$25.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ -13.94% Est @ -9.11% Est @ -5.73% Est @ -3.37% Est @ -1.71% Est @ -0.55% Est @ 0.26% Est @ 0.83% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% US$27.4 US$31.1 US$24.7 US$20.8 US$18.1 US$16.2 US$14.7 US$13.5 US$12.5 US$11.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$191m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$26m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.1%– 2.2%) = US$436m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$436m÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= US$199m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$390m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$22.4, the company appears about fair value at a 1.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MasterCraft Boat Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.199. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for MasterCraft Boat Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 2 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For MasterCraft Boat Holdings, there are three relevant elements you should consider:

Risks: Take risks, for example - MasterCraft Boat Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does MCFT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

