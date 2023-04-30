Estimating The Fair Value Of McPherson's Limited (ASX:MCP)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for McPherson's is AU$0.69 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With AU$0.59 share price, McPherson's appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 5.8% lower than McPherson's' analyst price target of AU$0.73

How far off is McPherson's Limited (ASX:MCP) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$4.67m AU$8.30m AU$8.10m AU$8.02m AU$8.01m AU$8.05m AU$8.12m AU$8.22m AU$8.34m AU$8.48m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ -0.99% Est @ -0.12% Est @ 0.50% Est @ 0.93% Est @ 1.23% Est @ 1.44% Est @ 1.59% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1% AU$4.3 AU$7.0 AU$6.2 AU$5.7 AU$5.2 AU$4.8 AU$4.4 AU$4.1 AU$3.8 AU$3.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$49m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$8.5m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.1%– 1.9%) = AU$120m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$120m÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= AU$50m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$99m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.6, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at McPherson's as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.212. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for McPherson's

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Personal Products market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Australian market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For McPherson's, there are three relevant items you should further examine:

