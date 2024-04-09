Estimating The Fair Value Of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Key Insights

Meta Platforms' estimated fair value is US$570 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$519 share price, Meta Platforms appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The US$527 analyst price target for META is 7.6% less than our estimate of fair value

How far off is Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$48.3b US$57.8b US$65.9b US$66.6b US$74.5b US$79.0b US$82.9b US$86.3b US$89.4b US$92.3b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x19 Analyst x18 Analyst x8 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 6.07% Est @ 4.93% Est @ 4.14% Est @ 3.59% Est @ 3.20% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% US$45.1k US$50.2k US$53.5k US$50.4k US$52.6k US$52.0k US$50.9k US$49.5k US$47.8k US$46.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$498b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$92b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.2%– 2.3%) = US$1.9t

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.9t÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$956b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$1.5t. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$519, the company appears about fair value at a 9.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Meta Platforms as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.070. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Meta Platforms

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Interactive Media and Services market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

