Estimating The Fair Value Of Minho (M) Berhad (KLSE:MINHO)

Key Insights

Minho (M) Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.31 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.30 suggests Minho (M) Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average premium for Minho (M) Berhad's competitorsis currently 154%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Minho (M) Berhad (KLSE:MINHO) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM16.9m RM15.9m RM15.4m RM15.2m RM15.3m RM15.5m RM15.8m RM16.2m RM16.6m RM17.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -9.94% Est @ -5.89% Est @ -3.05% Est @ -1.06% Est @ 0.33% Est @ 1.30% Est @ 1.98% Est @ 2.46% Est @ 2.79% Est @ 3.02% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 16% RM14.6 RM11.9 RM9.9 RM8.5 RM7.4 RM6.4 RM5.7 RM5.0 RM4.5 RM4.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM78m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 16%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM17m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (16%– 3.6%) = RM146m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM146m÷ ( 1 + 16%)10= RM34m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM111m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 3.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Minho (M) Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 16%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.523. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Minho (M) Berhad, we've compiled three important aspects you should consider:

