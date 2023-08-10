Estimating The Fair Value Of MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC)

Key Insights

MyHealthChecked's estimated fair value is UK£0.086 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£0.095 suggests MyHealthChecked is potentially trading close to its fair value

Peers of MyHealthChecked are currently trading on average at a 40% discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£646.8k UK£431.8k UK£333.1k UK£281.2k UK£251.6k UK£234.2k UK£223.8k UK£217.8k UK£214.6k UK£213.2k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -48.09% Est @ -33.25% Est @ -22.86% Est @ -15.59% Est @ -10.50% Est @ -6.93% Est @ -4.44% Est @ -2.69% Est @ -1.47% Est @ -0.62% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% UK£0.6 UK£0.4 UK£0.3 UK£0.2 UK£0.2 UK£0.2 UK£0.1 UK£0.1 UK£0.1 UK£0.1

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£2.3m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£213k× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (6.7%– 1.4%) = UK£4.1m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£4.1m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= UK£2.1m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£4.5m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MyHealthChecked as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.895. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For MyHealthChecked, there are three relevant factors you should further research:

