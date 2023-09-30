Estimating The Fair Value Of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Ocean Wilsons Holdings fair value estimate is UK£10.44

Ocean Wilsons Holdings' UK£9.70 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Ocean Wilsons Holdings are currently trading on average at a 53% premium

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$35.4m US$44.6m US$42.8m US$41.8m US$41.3m US$41.1m US$41.2m US$41.4m US$41.7m US$42.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.92% Est @ -2.33% Est @ -1.21% Est @ -0.44% Est @ 0.11% Est @ 0.49% Est @ 0.76% Est @ 0.94% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.9% US$32.2 US$36.9 US$32.3 US$28.7 US$25.8 US$23.4 US$21.3 US$19.5 US$17.9 US$16.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$254m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$42m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (9.9%– 1.4%) = US$503m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$503m÷ ( 1 + 9.9%)10= US$196m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$451m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£9.7, the company appears about fair value at a 7.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ocean Wilsons Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.697. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ocean Wilsons Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Infrastructure market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for OCN.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Ocean Wilsons Holdings, there are three further elements you should further examine:

