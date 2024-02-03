Estimating The Fair Value Of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Key Insights

OneWater Marine's estimated fair value is US$31.72 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$27.06 share price, OneWater Marine appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The US$32.33 analyst price target for ONEW is 1.9% more than our estimate of fair value

How far off is OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$43.1m US$47.3m US$50.4m US$53.1m US$55.5m US$57.5m US$59.4m US$61.2m US$62.9m US$64.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 6.65% Est @ 5.32% Est @ 4.39% Est @ 3.74% Est @ 3.28% Est @ 2.97% Est @ 2.74% Est @ 2.59% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12% US$38.4 US$37.6 US$35.7 US$33.5 US$31.2 US$28.8 US$26.5 US$24.3 US$22.3 US$20.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$299m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$64m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (12%– 2.2%) = US$659m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$659m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$208m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$507m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$27.1, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at OneWater Marine as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for OneWater Marine

Strength

Debt is well covered by .

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

