Estimating The Fair Value Of Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:PANAMY)

Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's estimated fair value is RM19.36 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's RM17.90 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 243% on average

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:PANAMY) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM88.6m RM92.2m RM95.8m RM99.4m RM103.1m RM106.8m RM110.7m RM114.7m RM118.8m RM123.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 4.23% Est @ 4.02% Est @ 3.88% Est @ 3.78% Est @ 3.70% Est @ 3.66% Est @ 3.62% Est @ 3.60% Est @ 3.58% Est @ 3.57% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM79.7 RM74.6 RM69.7 RM65.1 RM60.7 RM56.6 RM52.8 RM49.2 RM45.8 RM42.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM597m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM123m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (11%– 3.5%) = RM1.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.7b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM579m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM1.2b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM17.9, the company appears about fair value at a 7.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.202. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for PANAMY.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad (1 is significant!) that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does PANAMY's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

