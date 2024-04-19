Estimating The Fair Value Of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (KLSE:PCHEM)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad fair value estimate is RM5.97

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's RM6.84 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 7.2% lower than PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's analyst price target of RM6.43

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (KLSE:PCHEM) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM3.64b RM4.08b RM3.78b RM3.63b RM3.57b RM3.57b RM3.61b RM3.67b RM3.75b RM3.85b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x4 Est @ -3.84% Est @ -1.63% Est @ -0.08% Est @ 1.01% Est @ 1.77% Est @ 2.30% Est @ 2.67% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% RM3.3k RM3.4k RM2.8k RM2.5k RM2.2k RM2.0k RM1.9k RM1.7k RM1.6k RM1.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM23b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM3.9b× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (9.8%– 3.5%) = RM63b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM63b÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= RM25b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM48b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM6.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.994. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should further research:

Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does PCHEM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

