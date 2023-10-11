Estimating The Fair Value Of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (KLSE:PCHEM)

Key Insights

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's estimated fair value is RM7.77 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM7.30 share price, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The RM6.67 analyst price target for PCHEM is 14% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (KLSE:PCHEM) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM3.91b RM4.37b RM4.47b RM4.59b RM4.72b RM4.87b RM5.03b RM5.20b RM5.38b RM5.56b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Est @ 2.31% Est @ 2.68% Est @ 2.94% Est @ 3.12% Est @ 3.25% Est @ 3.34% Est @ 3.40% Est @ 3.45% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10% RM3.5k RM3.6k RM3.3k RM3.1k RM2.9k RM2.7k RM2.6k RM2.4k RM2.3k RM2.1k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM29b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM5.6b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10%– 3.6%) = RM88b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM88b÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= RM34b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM62b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM7.3, the company appears about fair value at a 6.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.961. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, we've put together three relevant elements you should explore:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does PCHEM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

