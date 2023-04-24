Estimating The Fair Value Of PETRONAS Gas Berhad (KLSE:PETGAS)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, PETRONAS Gas Berhad fair value estimate is RM14.67

With RM16.76 share price, PETRONAS Gas Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The RM17.94 analyst price target for PETGAS is 22% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of PETRONAS Gas Berhad (KLSE:PETGAS) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM1.71b RM2.19b RM2.16b RM2.17b RM2.20b RM2.24b RM2.29b RM2.36b RM2.43b RM2.51b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Est @ 0.32% Est @ 1.30% Est @ 1.98% Est @ 2.46% Est @ 2.79% Est @ 3.02% Est @ 3.19% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0% RM1.6k RM1.8k RM1.6k RM1.5k RM1.4k RM1.3k RM1.2k RM1.1k RM1.0k RM968

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM13b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM2.5b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10.0%– 3.6%) = RM41b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM41b÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= RM16b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM29b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM16.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PETRONAS Gas Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for PETRONAS Gas Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Gas Utilities market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For PETRONAS Gas Berhad, we've put together three relevant aspects you should assess:

Risks: Take risks, for example - PETRONAS Gas Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does PETGAS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

