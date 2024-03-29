Estimating The Fair Value Of Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Pivotree fair value estimate is CA$1.61

Pivotree's CA$1.55 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average discount to fair value of 31% suggests Pivotree's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

How far off is Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) -CA$3.70m CA$1.20m CA$1.56m CA$1.91m CA$2.21m CA$2.47m CA$2.69m CA$2.87m CA$3.02m CA$3.15m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 30.37% Est @ 21.85% Est @ 15.89% Est @ 11.72% Est @ 8.80% Est @ 6.76% Est @ 5.33% Est @ 4.33% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% -CA$3.5 CA$1.0 CA$1.3 CA$1.5 CA$1.6 CA$1.6 CA$1.7 CA$1.7 CA$1.6 CA$1.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$10m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$3.2m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.0%) = CA$64m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$64m÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= CA$32m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$43m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$1.6, the company appears about fair value at a 3.6% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Pivotree as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.092. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Pivotree

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for PVT.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

