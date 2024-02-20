Estimating The Fair Value Of Reclaims Global Limited (Catalist:NEX)

Key Insights

Reclaims Global's estimated fair value is S$0.20 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With S$0.18 share price, Reclaims Global appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average premium for Reclaims Global's competitorsis currently 33%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Reclaims Global Limited (Catalist:NEX) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$1.99m S$1.61m S$1.40m S$1.28m S$1.21m S$1.18m S$1.16m S$1.15m S$1.16m S$1.17m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -28.43% Est @ -19.29% Est @ -12.89% Est @ -8.41% Est @ -5.27% Est @ -3.07% Est @ -1.54% Est @ -0.46% Est @ 0.29% Est @ 0.82% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2% S$1.9 S$1.4 S$1.2 S$1.0 S$0.9 S$0.8 S$0.8 S$0.7 S$0.7 S$0.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$10.0m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$1.2m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.2%– 2.1%) = S$29m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$29m÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= S$16m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$26m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 8.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Reclaims Global as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.901. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Reclaims Global

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine NEX's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Reclaims Global, we've put together three further items you should further examine:

