Estimating The Fair Value Of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Richelieu Hardware fair value estimate is CA$48.18

Current share price of CA$40.87 suggests Richelieu Hardware is potentially trading close to its fair value

How far off is Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Richelieu Hardware Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$127.3m CA$161.5m CA$158.8m CA$157.8m CA$158.0m CA$159.0m CA$160.6m CA$162.6m CA$164.9m CA$167.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.69% Est @ -0.63% Est @ 0.12% Est @ 0.64% Est @ 1.01% Est @ 1.26% Est @ 1.44% Est @ 1.57% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% CA$119 CA$141 CA$129 CA$120 CA$112 CA$105 CA$98.9 CA$93.4 CA$88.4 CA$83.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.1b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$168m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.9%) = CA$3.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$3.2b÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= CA$1.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$2.7b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$40.9, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Richelieu Hardware as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.063. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Richelieu Hardware

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for RCH.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Richelieu Hardware, we've put together three further aspects you should further examine:

