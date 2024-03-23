Estimating The Fair Value Of SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAM)

Key Insights

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAM) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) -RM365.4m RM45.0m RM121.8m RM173.5m RM226.9m RM278.2m RM325.2m RM367.1m RM404.1m RM436.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 42.46% Est @ 30.78% Est @ 22.61% Est @ 16.89% Est @ 12.88% Est @ 10.08% Est @ 8.12% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% -RM331 RM36.8 RM90.2 RM116 RM137 RM153 RM161 RM165 RM164 RM160

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM853m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM437m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (11%– 3.5%) = RM6.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM6.5b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM2.4b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM3.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM5.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.102. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SAM.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad, we've put together three relevant aspects you should explore:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does SAM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

