Estimating The Fair Value Of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Key Insights

Shopify's estimated fair value is US$49.16 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Shopify's US$56.47 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 27% lower than Shopify's analyst price target of US$66.96

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$862.2m US$1.32b US$1.80b US$2.48b US$3.00b US$3.46b US$3.85b US$4.19b US$4.47b US$4.70b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x22 Analyst x10 Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Est @ 21.04% Est @ 15.37% Est @ 11.40% Est @ 8.63% Est @ 6.68% Est @ 5.32% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% US$802 US$1.1k US$1.5k US$1.9k US$2.1k US$2.2k US$2.3k US$2.4k US$2.3k US$2.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$19b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.7b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.5%– 2.2%) = US$91b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$91b÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= US$44b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$63b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$56.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Shopify as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.061. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Shopify

Strength

Cash in surplus of total debt.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Shopify, we've put together three relevant aspects you should look at:

