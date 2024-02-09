Estimating The Fair Value Of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, SilverCrest Metals fair value estimate is CA$7.19

With CA$7.45 share price, SilverCrest Metals appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The US$8.97 analyst price target for SIL is 25% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the February share price for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$55.7m US$56.1m US$47.7m US$45.4m US$44.2m US$43.6m US$43.5m US$43.6m US$44.0m US$44.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Est @ -4.72% Est @ -2.71% Est @ -1.30% Est @ -0.31% Est @ 0.38% Est @ 0.86% Est @ 1.20% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% US$52.1 US$48.9 US$38.8 US$34.6 US$31.4 US$28.9 US$27.0 US$25.3 US$23.8 US$22.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$333m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$45m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.0%) = US$895m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$895m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= US$452m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$785m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$7.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SilverCrest Metals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.104. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SilverCrest Metals

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

SIL's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For SilverCrest Metals, we've put together three important factors you should assess:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for SilverCrest Metals (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for SIL's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

