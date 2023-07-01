Estimating The Fair Value Of Smarttech247 Group plc (LON:S247)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Smarttech247 Group is UK£0.28 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£0.33 share price, Smarttech247 Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Smarttech247 Group's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -36%

Does the July share price for Smarttech247 Group plc (LON:S247) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €1.75m €2.11m €2.42m €2.69m €2.90m €3.07m €3.21m €3.33m €3.42m €3.50m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 29.21% Est @ 20.82% Est @ 14.95% Est @ 10.83% Est @ 7.96% Est @ 5.94% Est @ 4.53% Est @ 3.54% Est @ 2.85% Est @ 2.37% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% €1.6 €1.8 €1.9 €1.9 €1.9 €1.9 €1.8 €1.7 €1.7 €1.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €18m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €3.5m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.4%– 1.2%) = €50m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €50m÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= €22m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €40m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Smarttech247 Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.022. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Smarttech247 Group, there are three important elements you should explore:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Smarttech247 Group .

