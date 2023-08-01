Estimating The Fair Value Of Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. (CVE:SPP)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Spot Coffee (Canada) fair value estimate is CA$0.061

Current share price of CA$0.05 suggests Spot Coffee (Canada) is potentially trading close to its fair value

Spot Coffee (Canada)'s peers are currently trading at a premium of 151% on average

Does the August share price for Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. (CVE:SPP) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$826.8k CA$863.5k CA$895.0k CA$922.6k CA$947.6k CA$970.6k CA$992.4k CA$1.01m CA$1.03m CA$1.05m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 5.57% Est @ 4.44% Est @ 3.65% Est @ 3.09% Est @ 2.70% Est @ 2.43% Est @ 2.24% Est @ 2.11% Est @ 2.02% Est @ 1.95% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 11% CA$0.7 CA$0.7 CA$0.7 CA$0.6 CA$0.6 CA$0.5 CA$0.5 CA$0.4 CA$0.4 CA$0.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$5.5m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$1.1m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (11%– 1.8%) = CA$12m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$12m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= CA$4.3m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$9.9m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.05, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Spot Coffee (Canada) as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.502. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Spot Coffee (Canada)

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for SPP.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine SPP's earnings prospects.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Spot Coffee (Canada), there are three important factors you should explore:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Spot Coffee (Canada) you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for SPP's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

