Estimating The Fair Value Of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Tandem Diabetes Care is US$16.67 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Tandem Diabetes Care's US$17.79 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 41% lower than Tandem Diabetes Care's analyst price target of US$28.20

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$35.6m -US$32.9m -US$8.62m US$21.7m US$33.9m US$47.5m US$61.2m US$73.9m US$85.1m US$94.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 56.30% Est @ 40.07% Est @ 28.72% Est @ 20.77% Est @ 15.20% Est @ 11.31% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% -US$33.2 -US$28.5 -US$7.0 US$16.3 US$23.7 US$31.0 US$37.1 US$41.7 US$44.7 US$46.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$172m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$95m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.2%) = US$1.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.9b÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= US$915m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$1.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$17.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Tandem Diabetes Care as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.036. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Tandem Diabetes Care

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for TNDM.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Tandem Diabetes Care, we've compiled three pertinent elements you should explore:

