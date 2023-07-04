Estimating The Fair Value Of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Topaz Energy fair value estimate is CA$21.96

With CA$20.63 share price, Topaz Energy appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The CA$27.36 analyst price target for TPZ is 25% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$276.7m CA$247.0m CA$244.0m CA$243.4m CA$244.3m CA$246.2m CA$248.9m CA$252.2m CA$255.9m CA$259.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.25% Est @ 0.37% Est @ 0.80% Est @ 1.10% Est @ 1.31% Est @ 1.46% Est @ 1.56% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% CA$254 CA$208 CA$188 CA$172 CA$159 CA$147 CA$136 CA$127 CA$118 CA$110

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.6b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$260m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (9.0%– 1.8%) = CA$3.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$3.7b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= CA$1.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$3.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$20.6, the company appears about fair value at a 6.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Topaz Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.211. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Topaz Energy

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Oil and Gas market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 2 years.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Topaz Energy, there are three pertinent elements you should assess:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Topaz Energy . Future Earnings: How does TPZ's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

