Estimating The Fair Value Of Transocean Holdings Bhd. (KLSE:TOCEAN)

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Transocean Holdings Bhd fair value estimate is RM1.32

Current share price of RM1.55 suggests Transocean Holdings Bhd is potentially trading close to its fair value

Transocean Holdings Bhd's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -56%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Transocean Holdings Bhd. (KLSE:TOCEAN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Transocean Holdings Bhd Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM3.22m RM4.01m RM4.74m RM5.40m RM5.98m RM6.49m RM6.95m RM7.37m RM7.75m RM8.12m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 33.49% Est @ 24.51% Est @ 18.22% Est @ 13.82% Est @ 10.74% Est @ 8.58% Est @ 7.07% Est @ 6.02% Est @ 5.28% Est @ 4.76% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.9% RM2.9 RM3.3 RM3.6 RM3.7 RM3.7 RM3.7 RM3.6 RM3.5 RM3.3 RM3.2

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM34m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM8.1m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.9%– 3.6%) = RM133m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM133m÷ ( 1 + 9.9%)10= RM52m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM86m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

KLSE:TOCEAN Discounted Cash Flow January 18th 2024

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Transocean Holdings Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.929. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Transocean Holdings Bhd, we've put together three fundamental elements you should look at:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Transocean Holdings Bhd we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

