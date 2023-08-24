Estimating The Fair Value Of UOA Development Bhd (KLSE:UOADEV)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for UOA Development Bhd is RM2.17 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

UOA Development Bhd's RM1.78 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for UOADEV is RM1.75 which is 19% below our fair value estimate

Does the August share price for UOA Development Bhd (KLSE:UOADEV) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is UOA Development Bhd Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM373.9m RM384.6m RM396.3m RM409.1m RM422.6m RM436.9m RM451.9m RM467.6m RM484.0m RM501.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.86% Est @ 3.07% Est @ 3.21% Est @ 3.31% Est @ 3.38% Est @ 3.43% Est @ 3.47% Est @ 3.49% Est @ 3.51% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM338 RM315 RM294 RM274 RM256 RM240 RM225 RM210 RM197 RM184

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM2.5b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM501m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM7.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM7.5b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM2.7b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM5.3b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.8, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at UOA Development Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.020. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for UOA Development Bhd

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for UOADEV.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For UOA Development Bhd, we've compiled three additional aspects you should consider:

