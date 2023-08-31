Estimating The Fair Value Of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Key Insights

Vera Bradley's estimated fair value is US$8.30 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$7.05 share price, Vera Bradley appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Peers of Vera Bradley are currently trading on average at a 25% premium

How far off is Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Vera Bradley Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$21.5m US$20.0m US$19.1m US$18.7m US$18.5m US$18.5m US$18.6m US$18.8m US$19.0m US$19.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -11.11% Est @ -7.13% Est @ -4.35% Est @ -2.40% Est @ -1.03% Est @ -0.08% Est @ 0.59% Est @ 1.06% Est @ 1.39% Est @ 1.61% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% US$19.8 US$16.9 US$14.9 US$13.4 US$12.2 US$11.2 US$10.4 US$9.6 US$9.0 US$8.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$126m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$19m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.7%– 2.2%) = US$302m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$302m÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= US$131m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$257m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$7.1, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Vera Bradley as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.309. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Vera Bradley, we've put together three fundamental factors you should look at:

