Estimating The Fair Value Of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group's estimated fair value is UK£9.94 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Vistry Group's UK£9.41 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for VTY is UK£9.51 which is 4.3% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£262.4m UK£262.3m UK£263.4m UK£265.2m UK£267.6m UK£270.4m UK£273.5m UK£276.8m UK£280.3m UK£283.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Est @ 0.40% Est @ 0.69% Est @ 0.90% Est @ 1.04% Est @ 1.14% Est @ 1.22% Est @ 1.26% Est @ 1.30% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% UK£241 UK£222 UK£205 UK£190 UK£176 UK£164 UK£152 UK£142 UK£132 UK£123

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£1.7b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£284m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (8.7%– 1.4%) = UK£3.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£3.9b÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= UK£1.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£3.4b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£9.4, the company appears about fair value at a 5.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Vistry Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.246. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Vistry Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Vistry Group, we've compiled three essential factors you should look at:

