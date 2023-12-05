Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of 4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, 4GLOBAL fair value estimate is UK£0.47

4GLOBAL's UK£0.55 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

4GLOBAL's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -43%

Does the December share price for 4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.40m UK£1.10m UK£934.9k UK£840.9k UK£785.6k UK£753.0k UK£734.6k UK£725.3k UK£722.3k UK£723.4k Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -15.01% Est @ -10.05% Est @ -6.58% Est @ -4.15% Est @ -2.45% Est @ -1.26% Est @ -0.42% Est @ 0.16% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% UK£1.3 UK£1.0 UK£0.8 UK£0.6 UK£0.5 UK£0.5 UK£0.4 UK£0.4 UK£0.4 UK£0.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£6.3m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£723k× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (7.5%– 1.5%) = UK£12m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£12m÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= UK£6.0m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£12m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at 4GLOBAL as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.004. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for 4GLOBAL

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different.

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for 4GLOBAL (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

