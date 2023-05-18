Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Acusensus Limited (ASX:ACE)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Acusensus fair value estimate is AU$3.62

Current share price of AU$3.37 suggests Acusensus is potentially trading close to its fair value

Acusensus' peers are currently trading at a premium of 240% on average

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Acusensus Limited (ASX:ACE) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$2.80m AU$1.20m AU$2.40m AU$3.45m AU$4.52m AU$5.52m AU$6.42m AU$7.19m AU$7.83m AU$8.37m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 43.55% Est @ 31.07% Est @ 22.34% Est @ 16.22% Est @ 11.95% Est @ 8.95% Est @ 6.85% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% -AU$2.6 AU$1.0 AU$1.9 AU$2.5 AU$3.1 AU$3.5 AU$3.8 AU$3.9 AU$3.9 AU$3.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$25m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$8.4m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.0%– 2.0%) = AU$142m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$142m÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= AU$66m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$91m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$3.4, the company appears about fair value at a 6.8% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Acusensus as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.008. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Acusensus, we've put together three essential factors you should further examine:

Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for Acusensus that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does ACE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

