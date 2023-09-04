Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of AE Multi Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AEM)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, AE Multi Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.011

Current share price of RM0.01 suggests AE Multi Holdings Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Peers of AE Multi Holdings Berhad are currently trading on average at a 539% premium

Does the September share price for AE Multi Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AEM) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is AE Multi Holdings Berhad Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM3.00m RM3.22m RM3.42m RM3.61m RM3.79m RM3.96m RM4.13m RM4.29m RM4.46m RM4.63m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 9.16% Est @ 7.48% Est @ 6.30% Est @ 5.48% Est @ 4.90% Est @ 4.49% Est @ 4.21% Est @ 4.01% Est @ 3.87% Est @ 3.78% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 17% RM2.6 RM2.3 RM2.1 RM1.9 RM1.7 RM1.5 RM1.4 RM1.2 RM1.1 RM0.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM17m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 17%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM4.6m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (17%– 3.6%) = RM35m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM35m÷ ( 1 + 17%)10= RM7.2m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM24m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.01, the company appears about fair value at a 9.7% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at AE Multi Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 17%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For AE Multi Holdings Berhad, we've compiled three additional aspects you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for AE Multi Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

