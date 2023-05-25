Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Agmo Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AGMO)

Key Insights

Agmo Holdings Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.54 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Agmo Holdings Berhad's RM0.56 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average of 1,197% suggests Agmo Holdings Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Does the May share price for Agmo Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AGMO) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Is Agmo Holdings Berhad Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM7.69m RM9.89m RM12.0m RM13.9m RM15.6m RM17.1m RM18.4m RM19.6m RM20.7m RM21.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 39.45% Est @ 28.69% Est @ 21.15% Est @ 15.88% Est @ 12.19% Est @ 9.60% Est @ 7.79% Est @ 6.53% Est @ 5.64% Est @ 5.02% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM6.9 RM7.9 RM8.6 RM9.0 RM9.0 RM8.9 RM8.6 RM8.2 RM7.7 RM7.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM82m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM22m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM282m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM282m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM94m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM176m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Agmo Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.998. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Agmo Holdings Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for AGMO.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Agmo Holdings Berhad, there are three further factors you should look at:

