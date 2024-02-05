Key Insights

Aimflex Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.13 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM0.15 share price, Aimflex Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -57%, Aimflex Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Aimflex Berhad (KLSE:AIMFLEX) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM15.0m RM14.8m RM14.8m RM15.0m RM15.2m RM15.6m RM16.0m RM16.5m RM17.0m RM17.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -3.68% Est @ -1.51% Est @ 0.01% Est @ 1.07% Est @ 1.81% Est @ 2.33% Est @ 2.70% Est @ 2.95% Est @ 3.13% Est @ 3.26% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM13.6 RM12.1 RM10.9 RM10.0 RM9.2 RM8.5 RM7.9 RM7.4 RM6.9 RM6.4

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM93m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM18m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM258m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM258m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM94m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM187m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aimflex Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.034. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Aimflex Berhad, there are three important aspects you should further research:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Aimflex Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

