Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, ALBA fair value estimate is €28.26

ALBA's €26.00 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average discount to fair value of 6.4% suggests ALBA's peers are currently trading at a lower discount

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ALBA SE (FRA:ABA) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €8.74m €10.5m €12.1m €13.3m €14.3m €15.0m €15.5m €15.9m €16.3m €16.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 29.29% Est @ 20.57% Est @ 14.47% Est @ 10.20% Est @ 7.21% Est @ 5.12% Est @ 3.66% Est @ 2.63% Est @ 1.91% Est @ 1.41% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.6% €8.3 €9.5 €10.2 €10.7 €10.8 €10.8 €10.6 €10.3 €9.9 €9.5

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €101m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €16m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (5.6%– 0.2%) = €307m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €307m÷ ( 1 + 5.6%)10= €177m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €278m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €26.0, the company appears about fair value at a 8.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ALBA as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.907. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ALBA

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine ABA's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For ALBA, there are three additional aspects you should assess:

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

